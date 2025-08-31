Week 1 of the college football season continues on Sunday with Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina and sixth-ranked Notre Dame vs. 10th-ranked Miami (Fla.), giving plenty of chances to make college football picks with the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS. It offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100. There are also 15 MLB games, one WNBA matchup between Indiana and Golden State, three MLS matches and plenty of European soccer matches. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Sunday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best CFB Sleeper Fantasy picks for August 31

Here are some of the top CFB Sleeper Fantasy picks for Sunday:

Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech, 0.5 passing touchdowns - Less (2.64x)

Drones, a senior, enters his third season at Virginia Tech. In a three-year collegiate career, which began at Baylor in 2022, he has thrown for 3,865 yards and 28 touchdowns, while throwing 10 interceptions. In nine games last year, he threw for 1,562 yards and 10 touchdowns with six picks. In his last game against a ranked opponent, he was held to 115 yards passing and no touchdowns with one interception in a 24-14 loss to No. 23 Clemson on Nov. 9, 2024. Pick it at Sleeper:

Nyck Harbor, South Carolina, 49.5 receiving yards - Less (1.87x)

The junior wide receiver played in 10 games in 2024, registering 26 catches for 376 yards (14.5 average) and three touchdowns. He had 50 or more receiving yards in just three games, including four catches for 61 yards (15.3 average) and no touchdowns in a 21-17 loss to No. 20 Illinois in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. Against non-ranked opponents last season, he did not have more than 48 yards receiving in any one game.

CJ Carr, Notre Dame - 186.5 passing yards - More (1.76x)

A consensus four-star recruit, the red-shirt freshman quarterback takes over as the starter for the Fighting Irish. He finished high school as a three-time first-team all-state quarterback in Michigan. His senior season he completed 199 of 292 passes for 2,754 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 8.68x:

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Sleeper Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top MLB experts like Bruce Marshall, who went 99-93-2 (+1302) on his last 194 MLB against the spread picks. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS2.