Fifteen Major League Baseball games are on the docket for Wednesday, giving plenty of chances to make MLB picks with the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS. It offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100. There are also two WNBA games scheduled, including Las Vegas at Atlanta and Connecticut at Dallas, and several European soccer matches for Sleeper Fantasy picks today. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Wednesday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best MLB Sleeper Fantasy picks for August 27

Here are some of the top MLB Sleeper Fantasy picks for Wednesday:

Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles, 0.5 hits - More (1.43x)

Mountcastle has hits in 10 of his past 12 games. In Sunday's 3-2 win over the Houston Astros, he was 2-for-4 with an RBI. In 68 games this season, Mountcastle is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, four homers and 23 RBI. The SportsLine model projects Mountcastle to register 0.8 hits. Pick it at Sleeper:

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals, 1.5 total bases - More (1.64x)

Witt has feasted on White Sox pitching throughout his career. In 56 career games against Chicago, he is hitting .323 with 14 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 24 RBI. He enters Wednesday's game with a 15-game hitting streak. The model projects 2.3 total bases, giving this a 5 of 5 rating.

Colin Rea, Cubs, 3.5 strikeouts - More (1.61x)

Rea (10-5, 3.96 ERA) has won his last two decisions, including a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 20. He has four or more strikeouts in six of his last nine outings. The model projects 4.2 strikeouts, giving this a rating of 3.5 out of 5.

Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.32x:

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Sleeper Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top MLB experts like Bruce Marshall, who went 99-93-2 (+1302) on his last 194 MLB against the spread picks. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS2.