A pair of games will highlight the Week 3 preseason schedule on Thursday, Steelers vs. Panthers and Patriots vs. Giants, giving plenty of chances to make NFL preseason picks with the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code. It offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100 with promo code CBSSPORTS. There are also four WNBA games on the schedule, including Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces, to consider for Sleeper Fantasy picks today. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Thursday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for August 21

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Thursday:

Mason Rudolph, Steelers, 54.5 passing yards - More (1.78x)

With Aaron Rodgers sitting out the final preseason game, Rudolph is expected to see a lot of action. He is battling Skylar Thompson for the backup role. So far this preseason, he has completed 12 of 15 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. In a 31-25 win over the Jaguars on Aug. 9, he completed 9 of 10 passes for 84 yards and a score. Pick it at Sleeper:

Jimmy Horn, Panthers, 20.5 receiving yards - More (1.78x)

A sixth-round draft pick, Horn is fighting for a roster spot. He has turned heads in camp and will look for a strong performance in the preseason finale. He has caught five passes for 16 yards. In four collegiate seasons at Colorado, he had 162 receptions for 1,967 yards (12.1 average) and 11 touchdowns.

John Jiles, Patriots, 23.5 receiving yards - Less (1.88x)

Jiles, who spent last season on the Patriots' practice squad, is in a battle for a roster spot. In two preseason games, he has caught six passes for 72 yards (12 average), including a long of 26. His senior year at West Florida, he played in 12 games, catching 66 passes for 1,255 yards (19 average) and 16 touchdowns.

Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.95x:

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Sleeper Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top MLB experts like Bruce Marshall, who went 99-93-2 (+1302) on his last 194 MLB against the spread picks. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS2.