The latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100, perfect for betting NFL action in Week 1. One of the most intriguing matchups on the Week 1 NFL schedule is a battle between the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET in the NFL Kickoff Game. The Eagles won both meetings with the Cowboys last season. Tuesday's action includes 14 MLB games, two WNBA matchups and and plenty of soccer matches around the world to consider as well. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Tuesday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best CFB Sleeper Fantasy picks for Sept. 2

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Tuesday (also picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, 7.5 rushing yards - Less (1.71x)

Prescott has been ravaged by injuries over the years, and his mobility has suffered as a result. In eight games last season, Prescott rushed just 13 times for 54 yards and one touchdown. He has rushed for seven or fewer yards in five of his last six games. SportsLine's model projects that he'll record just 6.2 yards rushing. Pick it at Sleeper:

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, 70.5 receiving yards - Less (1.82x)

The 28-year-old receiver finished with 67 receptions for a team-high 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. He was held to three catches for 43 yards and a score in the Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. Brown has gone under his receiving yards market in four of his last five games. The SportsLine model projects 56.3 yards and a rating of 4 of 5 against the Cowboys.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, 49.5 receiving yards - More (1.72x)

Kelce was Kansas City's top receiver last season, finishing with 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns. He had 50 or more receiving yards in eight games in 2024. The model projects 57.7 receiving yards for a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.35x:

Now that you've seen some of the best prop picks at Sleeper, you can also get NFL picks for every game from the proven model that went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS.