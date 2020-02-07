Softball: How to watch No. 17 Michigan at South Florida

The 2020 softball season has recently gotten underway and continues along with the USF-Rawlings Invitational this weekend where No. 17 Michigan takes on host school South Florida.

Michigan has yet to play in 2020, but is coming off a 45-13 season in 2019. The Wolverines won the Big Ten conference tournament and advanced to the NCAA Regionals where they Saint Francis (Pa.) in their first game. Ultimately, Michigan fell at the hands of No. 16 James Madison in in three games. The Wolverines earned a 1-0 win to start off the series before losing the final two matchups.

Meanwhile, South Florida does have one game under their belt in 2020 as they fell to Illinois State 9-3 on Thursday. In that contest, the Bulls fell behind 5-0 in the first three innings before rallying back to cut the deficit to 5-3. However, Illinois State outscored South Florida 4-0 the rest of the way to record the victory.

Here's how to watch Saturday's contest.

