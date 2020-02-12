Softball: How to watch No. 21 Oregon at Houston

The 2020 softball season is underway and continues with Oregon hitting the road to face Houston

No. 21 Oregon has gotten to a very impressive start as the Ducks have raced out to a 5-0 mark. Most recently, Oregon topped Long Beach State 4-1 thanks to a three-run second inning and a spectacular pitching effort. Terra McGowan put an exclamation point on the inning with a two-run single that plated Hannah Galey and Mya Felder. It also didn't hurt that Oregon only surrendered one run on four hits on the mound.

Houston has also gotten off to a strong start with a 4-1 mark out of the gate. The Cougars are coming off a 9-6 victory over Northwestern State on Sunday. In that game, Houston scored eight of their runs in the first three innings and took a commanding 8-3 advantage, which they rode the rest of the way. Left-fielder Aspen Howie led the way going 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Here's how to watch Friday's contest.

Oregon at Houston

