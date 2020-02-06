Softball: How to watch Virginia Tech at Coastal Carolina

The 2020 softball season gets underway with the Kickin' Chicken Classic in South Carolina.

Virginia Tech comes into the season after accumulating a 47-11 record in 2019 and going 2-2 in the NCAA Regionals. The Hokies saw their campaign ended courtesy of an 11-1 defeat at the hands of Kentucky. Virginia Tech was ranked No. 22/21 coming into the game, but surrendered eight runs over the final two innings in the loss. Still, the 2019 season was a very successful one as the Hokies won 24 more games than they did in 2018.

Coastal Carolina enters the 2020 season after putting together a 39-21 record during the 2019 season The Chanticleers fell just short of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament as they dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Louisiana in the championship game of the Sun Belt conference tournament. Louisiana did prove to have Coastal Carolina's number as they won all five meetings throughout the 2019 season.

Here's how to watch Friday evening's game.

Virginia Tech at Coastal Carolina

