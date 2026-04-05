The South Carolina Gamecocks look to win their third national championship in five years when they battle the UCLA Bruins in the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament national championship game on Sunday. South Carolina stunned previously unbeaten and defending national champion Connecticut 62-48 in Friday's semifinals, while UCLA defeated Texas 51-44 in the other. The Gamecocks (36-3), who have won five in a row, won the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship at 15-1. The Bruins (36-1), who have won their last 30 games, won the Big Ten Conference at 18-0 as well as the league's tournament title. They are seeking their first NCAA championship.

The game from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET. South Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest South Carolina vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 130.5. The Gamecocks are at -192 on the money line (risk $192 to win $100). Before making any South Carolina vs. UCLA picks, check out what SportsLine college basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Eight years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Wetzel and Barzilai entered the Final Four on a 209-128-1 (+54.51 units) run for ROI of 19.63% over the past two season on their women's college basketball picks. On the SportsLine discord this season, Wetzel is 12-8, +2.94 units, +13.06% ROI on his women's college basketball picks.

Now, Wetzel and Barzilai have their sights set on South Carolina vs. UCLA, and just revealed their NCAA championship game picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Wetzel and Barzilai's picks. Here are several women's college basketball odds and men's college basketball lines for UCLA vs. South Carolina:

South Carolina vs. UCLA spread: South Carolina -4.5 South Carolina vs. UCLA over/under: 130.5 points South Carolina vs. UCLA money line: South Carolina -192, UCLA +154 South Carolina vs. UCLA picks: See picks at SportsLine South Carolina vs. UCLA TV: Fubo (try for free)

Top South Carolina vs. UCLA predictions

Wetzel and Barzilai are going Under on the point total (130.5). Both teams have played tremendous defense of late. The Gamecocks held top-ranked UConn to just 48 points on Friday, combining for just 110 total points. UCLA, meanwhile, combined with Texas for just 95 points in the other semifinal. The Bruins were 17th in the nation in defense, allowing just 56.6 points per game, while South Carolina was 23rd, giving up 57.3.

No South Carolina player averages more than Joyce Edwards with 19.3 points per game. UCLA, meanwhile, is led by Lauren Betts at 17.2 points per game. You can see his spread picks at SportsLine.

How to make UCLA vs. South Carolina picks

Wetzel and Barzilai have also found a critical X-factor that has them jumping all over one side of the spread. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. South Carolina in the 2026 NCAA Women's Tournament championship game, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the experts on a 209-128 roll on their college basketball spread picks, and find out.