South Dakota high school football team honors hospitalized quarterback with gesture in state championship

South Dakota high school football player Trevor Zuehlke suffered a life-threatening injury during a game in October and has remained in the hospital ever since. When his team took to the field for the state championship on Thursday night, they made sure to honor him in pretty touching fashion.

With their starting quarterback fighting for his life, the Britton-Hecla Braves made it to the state's Class 9A championship game where they took on Canistota/Freeman on Thursday night. On the first play from scrimmage, Britton-Hecla sent 10 players out onto the field, honoring Zuehlke by choosing not to send out a quarterback for the play.

With no one to receive the snap, Britton-Hecla was penalized for delay of game. However, in a coinciding gesture, Canistota/Freeman elected to decline the penalty.

On October 18, Zuehlke was knocked unconscious during a fourth quarter play. He suffered a serious head injury and had to be rushed to the hospital, where a CT scan revealed bleeding in his brain. He was promptly airlifted to another hospital to undergo emergency life-saving surgery. Following surgery, Zuehlke was placed in a medically induced coma.

He remains hospitalized under intensive care but is moving towards a recovery.

Britton-Hecla ended up losing 46-34 to Canistota/Freeman on Thursday night. The Braves' head coach resigned after the game, saying it was a decision he had made after seeing Zuehlke get hurt.

"That game took my spirit away," Renner said, via the Argus Leader. "I had to be taken off the field because I saw one of my boys dying on the field. It was just a hard thing. I didn't have that spirit anymore."