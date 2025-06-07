The 2025 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday from Saratoga Race Course and features. The 2025 Belmont Stakes field is highlighted by the rematch of Sovereignty versus Journalism, who finished first and second, respectively, in the Kentucky Derby. Saturday will mark the first time they will meet since Sovereignty pulled away from Journalism in the final sprint at Churchill Downs. Journalism displayed his prowess two weeks later by winning the Preakness Stakes, leading to a highly anticipated rematch.

These aren't the only two horses running at the Belmont Stakes 2025 seeking to settle a score and come through for 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks. Baeza (4-1) finished one spot behind Journalism in the Kentucky Derby and Santa Anita Derby this year, and was second behind Rodriguez, who has 2025 Belmont Stakes odds of 6-1, in January. Could Baeza exact revenge and provide value for 2025 Belmont Stakes bets rather than going with one of the two favorites when online Belmont Stakes betting?

Journalism is the 8-5 favorite, followed by Sovereignty (2-1) in the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds. It may be difficult to bet against one of these previous winners, but outside of two Triple Crown champions, no horse has won the Belmont Stakes and another Triple Crown race since 2005. That's hard to ignore when forming a 2025 Belmont Stakes betting strategy and taking advantage of Belmont Stakes betting promos.

We polled 16 SportsLine and CBS Sports experts and personalities to get their top choice for the 2025 Belmont Stakes. Surprisingly, all 16 picked against the Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignty. Can the Derby winner or another horse prove our experts wrong?

2025 Belmont expert picks

Alex "PropStarz" Selesnick (SportsLine Props Expert): Hill Road (10-1)

Sharing a name with the NFLs fastest weapon in the Cheetah AKA Tyreek Hill certainly makes Hill Road a no-brainer.

Angelo "AMags" Magliocca (SportsLine Baseball Expert): Uncaged (30-1)

Uncaged should be a sizable price at post time and already a winner at Saratoga and a winner on wet ground, as rain likely rolls in during the afternoon in upstate New York, I'll take a longshot here. Todd Pletcher has run first or second in 13 of his 39 Belmont Stakes races, and in a bit of a different role on a longshot, I'll take the stud trainer and a jockey that's proven winner at Saratoga.

Chip Patterson (CBS Sports College Football Writer): Rodriguez (6-1)

After getting scratched from the Derby and Preakness for a foot issue, my assumption is that if Rodriguez runs he's good enough to win and Bob Baffert's team will have a horse ready to claim yet another victory at the Belmont Stakes.

Daniel "Danny Brasco" Vithlani (SportsLine Expert): Baeza (4-1)

Baeza posted an extremely fast mark down the stretch of the derby, and made some noise by coming in third place. If the favorites like Journalism and Sovereignty start off with a fast pace, look for Baeza to make a late push to catch them for an upset victory.

Dave Richard (CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer): Journalism (8-5)

I actually loved how Journalism finished at the Preakness and it makes sense why he's the betting favorite because of it.

Emory Hunt (CBS Sports Football Personality): Uncaged (30-1)

I'll take Uncaged as a longshot, as he sounds like the type of desperate horse that ends up coming out of nowhere. Just like in real estate, location is the key. In horse racing, having the right name is worth its weight in gold as a long shot.

Eric Cohen (SportsLine Expert & Host): Baeza (4-1)

Saratoga is known as the 'Graveyard of Champions' where favorites shockingly lose. I loved the way Baeza closed from an impossible post at Churchill Downs and think he should get a better trip on Saturday over the same mile and a quarter distance. My trifecta would be: Baeza, Journalism, Rodriguez.

Jason Sobel (CBS Sports Golf Personality): Journalism (8-5)

Because Journalism ain't dead yet! (And he's really fast!)

Jimmie Kaylor (SportsLine Expert): Journalism (8-5)

In a sport where I typically target value, I am going to throw my typical approach out the window and pick the horse that has looked the best through the first two legs of the Triple Crown. Journalism was dominant at the Preakness and I expect him to prevail again at the Belmont Stakes. Bonus: my favorite longshot here is Hill Road (10-1).

Jon "Buckets" Eimer (SportsLine Soccer Expert): Uncaged (30-1)

I asked a group of friends who would win the Belmont Stakes and they all agreed on "Jovial Merryment" who is an orange fictional horse from "Horse Race Tests" on social media. After I realized that wasn't a real horse participating, I assigned each participating horse a number one through eight, rolled an eight-sided dice which landed on eight, which correlates to "Uncaged". So Uncaged is both the dice and my pick!

Larry Hartstein (SportsLine Senior Analyst): Baeza (4-1)

You have to love the lineage -- he's the half-brother of 2024 Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch and 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage -- and the way he closed at the Kentucky Derby. I also like that there's not as much buzz surrounding Baeza now as there was leading up to the Derby.

Matt Severance (SportsLine Expert): Rodriguez (6-1)

It seems almost too easy that either Sovereignty or Journalism will win their highly anticipated second duel after the former won the Kentucky Derby and the latter the Preakness after Sovereignty skipped the second leg of the Triple Crown. Journalism will be the only horse to run in all three legs, and no 3-year-old is used to that kind of grueling schedule. Maybe the two clear favorites are too focused on one another. So we like the Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez as the best value at 6/1. Rodriguez, a likely pacesetter, is well-rested as he hasn't run since capturing the Wood Memorial in early April due to injury.

Patrick McDonald (CBS Sports Golf Writer): Rodriguez (6-1)

The Bob Baffert-Mike Smith trainer-jockey combo is one I'll bet on every single time.

R.J. White (SportsLine Managing Editor and Expert): Baeza (4-1)

Hoping we can get even better than 4-1 on this competitive horse by Saturday as the focus stays on the Sovereignty-Journalism matchup. Baeza was right there at the end of the Kentucky Derby with the aforementioned two horses and right there again in a close loss to Journalism in the Santa Anita Derby, so I don't think there's as much of a gap between Baeza and the two favorites as the odds suggest.

Sia Nejad (SportsLine Expert and Early Edge Host): Crudo (15-1)

Who doesn't love an underdog? He's not the fastest or most experienced of the bunch but he's good enough, he's smart enough and doggone it, people like him.

Thomas Casale (SportsLine College Sports Expert): Baeza (4-1)

Journalism and Sovereignty are the deserving favorites, but I love me a closer in the Belmont Stakes. Baeza closed hard in the Kentucky Derby after getting pushed wide early, finishing third just behind Journalism. Trainer John Shirreffs kept the horse out of the Preakness to train for the Belmont, where I think his style is a better fit. A horse that lost the Kentucky Derby has gone on to win the Belmont in his next start three of the last four years. Baeza has the late juice to continue the trend.

