Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes winner Journalism are understandably dominating the 2025 Belmont Stakes betting headlines on Saturday as horse racing fans finally get their rematch after Sovereignty was held out of the second leg of the Triple Crown. However, there are other graded-stakes winners in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field and Baeza will also be back on the Triple Crown trail after his hard-charging third-place finish at Churchill Downs.

Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, while Sovereignty is 2-1. They're followed by Baeza (4-1), Wood Memorial winner Rodriguez (6-1) and Peter Pan Stakes winner Hill Road (10-1) on the Belmont odds board. Crudo (15-1), Uncaged (30-1) and Heart of Honor (30-1) round out the field for Saturday's run at Saratoga Race Course.

This will be the 157th Belmont Stakes and there have been 66 betting favorites that have won this historic race. The last to do so was Essential Quality in 2021, who was owned by Godolphin Stables. Godolphin also owns Sovereignty and the UAE-based stable has won the Eclipse Award for top owners in North America in each of the last five years.

We polled 16 SportsLine and CBS Sports experts and personalities to get their top choice for the 2025 Belmont Stakes. Surprisingly, all 16 picked against the Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignty. Can the Derby winner prove our experts wrong?

2025 Belmont expert picks

Alex "PropStarz" Selesnick (SportsLine Props Expert): Hill Road (10-1)

Sharing a name with the NFLs fastest weapon in the Cheetah AKA Tyreek Hill certainly makes Hill Road a no-brainer.

Angelo "AMags" Magliocca (SportsLine Baseball Expert): Uncaged (30-1)

Uncaged should be a sizable price at post time and already a winner at Saratoga and a winner on wet ground, as rain likely rolls in during the afternoon in upstate New York, I'll take a longshot here. Todd Pletcher has run first or second in 13 of his 39 Belmont Stakes races, and in a bit of a different role on a longshot, I'll take the stud trainer and a jockey that's proven winner at Saratoga.

Chip Patterson (CBS Sports College Football Writer): Rodriguez (6-1)

After getting scratched from the Derby and Preakness for a foot issue, my assumption is that if Rodriguez runs he's good enough to win and Bob Baffert's team will have a horse ready to claim yet another victory at the Belmont Stakes.

Daniel "Danny Brasco" Vithlani (SportsLine Expert): Baeza (4-1)

Baeza posted an extremely fast mark down the stretch of the derby, and made some noise by coming in third place. If the favorites like Journalism and Sovereignty start off with a fast pace, look for Baeza to make a late push to catch them for an upset victory.

Dave Richard (CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer): Journalism (8-5)

I actually loved how Journalism finished at the Preakness and it makes sense why he's the betting favorite because of it.

Emory Hunt (CBS Sports Football Personality): Uncaged (30-1)

I'll take Uncaged as a longshot, as he sounds like the type of desperate horse that ends up coming out of nowhere. Just like in real estate, location is the key. In horse racing, having the right name is worth its weight in gold as a long shot.

Eric Cohen (SportsLine Expert & Host): Baeza (4-1)

Saratoga is known as the 'Graveyard of Champions' where favorites shockingly lose. I loved the way Baeza closed from an impossible post at Churchill Downs and think he should get a better trip on Saturday over the same mile and a quarter distance. My trifecta would be: Baeza, Journalism, Rodriguez.

Jason Sobel (CBS Sports Golf Personality): Journalism (8-5)

Because Journalism ain't dead yet! (And he's really fast!)

Jimmie Kaylor (SportsLine Expert): Journalism (8-5)

In a sport where I typically target value, I am going to throw my typical approach out the window and pick the horse that has looked the best through the first two legs of the Triple Crown. Journalism was dominant at the Preakness and I expect him to prevail again at the Belmont Stakes. Bonus: my favorite longshot here is Hill Road (10-1).

Jon "Buckets" Eimer (SportsLine Soccer Expert): Uncaged (30-1)

I asked a group of friends who would win the Belmont Stakes and they all agreed on "Jovial Merryment" who is an orange fictional horse from "Horse Race Tests" on social media. After I realized that wasn't a real horse participating, I assigned each participating horse a number one through eight, rolled an eight-sided dice which landed on eight, which correlates to "Uncaged". So Uncaged is both the dice and my pick!

Larry Hartstein (SportsLine Senior Analyst): Baeza (4-1)

You have to love the lineage -- he's the half-brother of 2024 Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch and 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage -- and the way he closed at the Kentucky Derby. I also like that there's not as much buzz surrounding Baeza now as there was leading up to the Derby.

Matt Severance (SportsLine Expert): Rodriguez (6-1)

It seems almost too easy that either Sovereignty or Journalism will win their highly anticipated second duel after the former won the Kentucky Derby and the latter the Preakness after Sovereignty skipped the second leg of the Triple Crown. Journalism will be the only horse to run in all three legs, and no 3-year-old is used to that kind of grueling schedule. Maybe the two clear favorites are too focused on one another. So we like the Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez as the best value at 6/1. Rodriguez, a likely pacesetter, is well-rested as he hasn't run since capturing the Wood Memorial in early April due to injury.

Patrick McDonald (CBS Sports Golf Writer): Rodriguez (6-1)

The Bob Baffert-Mike Smith trainer-jockey combo is one I'll bet on every single time.

R.J. White (SportsLine Managing Editor and Expert): Baeza (4-1)

Hoping we can get even better than 4-1 on this competitive horse by Saturday as the focus stays on the Sovereignty-Journalism matchup. Baeza was right there at the end of the Kentucky Derby with the aforementioned two horses and right there again in a close loss to Journalism in the Santa Anita Derby, so I don't think there's as much of a gap between Baeza and the two favorites as the odds suggest.

Sia Nejad (SportsLine Expert and Early Edge Host): Crudo (15-1)

Who doesn't love an underdog? He's not the fastest or most experienced of the bunch but he's good enough, he's smart enough and doggone it, people like him.

Thomas Casale (SportsLine College Sports Expert): Baeza (4-1)

Journalism and Sovereignty are the deserving favorites, but I love me a closer in the Belmont Stakes. Baeza closed hard in the Kentucky Derby after getting pushed wide early, finishing third just behind Journalism. Trainer John Shirreffs kept the horse out of the Preakness to train for the Belmont, where I think his style is a better fit. A horse that lost the Kentucky Derby has gone on to win the Belmont in his next start three of the last four years. Baeza has the late juice to continue the trend.

2025 Belmont Stakes picks from horse racing experts

Now that you know who the celebrities are picking, check out picks from top horse racing handicappers:

Jody Demling, who hit the Kentucky Derby trifecta, the Preakness exacta, and four of the last seven Belmont Stakes' is high on a horse outside the two favorites. Who is it? See Demling's entire projected 2025 Belmont Stakes leaderboard at SportsLine.

Gene Menez, who made over $1,000 profit on Kentucky Derby day also sees value in betting against Sovereignty to win. His top choice is the value play in this year's race. See Menez's picks and where he's putting his money for the Belmont Stakes at SportsLine.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw