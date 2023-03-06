Spanish hurdler Enrique Llopis was taken off the track on a stretcher after suffering a nasty fall during the 60-meter hurdles final at Sunday's European Athletics Indoor Championships in Turkey.

As the end of the race neared, Llopis accidentally slammed into the final hurdle and fell awkwardly to the ground. His head appeared to hit the track as a result of the fall. For moments afterwards, the Spanish hurdler laid still on the track before he was tended to by the medical staff at the event.

Llopis, 22, was covered with a white sheet to shield his body from view of the crowd as medical personnel attended to him. He was then taken off of the track on a stretcher while wearing a neck brace and taken to a nearby hospital.

Llopis later appeared in a video on the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation's official Twitter account and appeared to be in good spirits.

"Everything is good, all the tests came back fine," Llopis said in the video. "Above all, thank you to the Federation and the medical staff. Now it's time to recover."

According to the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, Llopis was going to be in contention for a medal in the 60-meter hurdles event.

Switzerland's Jason Joseph won the gold medal in the event with a lead of 7.41 seconds. Poland's Jakub Szymanski earned a silver medal while France's Just Kwaou-Mathey finished in third place.