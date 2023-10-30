October is the greatest month of the year to be a sports fan because all four major U.S. sports -- the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL -- are all in action. On Monday, Oct. 30, fans will be treated to the only Sports Equinox of the year with each league playing on the same night.

The rare Sports Equinox typically only occurs in October because the NFL is in the middle of its season, the NHL and NBA are just beginning and the MLB is crowning a champion with the World Series. This year's Sports Equinox will be just the 29th time it has ever happened.

On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series. The NHL and NBA will play a combined 20 games, and the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions will battle on Monday Night Football.

Fans will need to soak up this Sports Equinox because there won't be another one this year. With the way the World Series schedule is set up, there will be no more games on Monday, Thursday, or Friday.

Here is the full list of Monday's games:

NFL

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET

NBA

Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:00 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

NHL

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, 7:00 p.m. ET

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Anaheim Ducks at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:00 p.m. ET

Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:00 p.m. ET

Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET

New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars, 8:00 p.m. ET

Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes, 10:00 p.m. ET

Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights, 10:00 p.m. ET

MLB

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks -- Game 3 of the 2023 World Series, 8:03 p.m. ET

Fun Sports Equinox facts