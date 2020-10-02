A report from USA Today's Tom Schad revealed the 10 sports owners who have donated the most to political campaigns during the 2019-20 political cycle. The analysis revealed that owners throughout the six major American sports leagues donated upwards of $14.6 million to various political interests.

The numbers themselves come from federal campaign finance records. About two-thirds of the total is connected to the following 10 owners, who have given between $375,000 and $3,25 million throughout the past 20 months.

Leading the list is Charles B. Johnson, owner of the San Francisco Giants, who donated over $3.25 million in federal contributions. USA Today found that pretty much all of the Johnson's money went towards Republican candidates, donating the maximum individual amount of $5,600 to over two dozen candidates. He also donated $435,200 to a political action committee called "Trump Victory."

Next is Woody Johnson of the New York Jets, who donated a hair under $2 million towards exclusively Republican campaigns. Johnson is not only a high donor, but he's also the current United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Dan DeVos, brother-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Orlando Magic owner, gave $1.2 million, with all but $10,000 going to Republican causes

Rounding out the top five is James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, and U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, owner of the Atlanta Dream. Dolan threw heavy financial support behind Trump during the last election, and this cycle seems no different. Loeffler, a sitting U.S. Senator, has donated over $500,000, with all but $5,000 going to Republican causes, including to the campaigns of her colleagues in the Senate. The Georgia congresswoman came under fire from the WNBA and Dream players earlier this year for comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Here is the full Top 10: