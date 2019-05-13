Sports The Thrones: Long-awaited 'Clegane Bowl' highlights The Last War on a fiery penultimate Thrones

So, as it turns out, the Last War has made the Great War look like a walk in the park.

Sunday's penultimate episode of "Game of Thrones" ended in ash... lots and lots of ash. There's not too much we can get into in this intro without venturing into spoiler land, but we can confirm that it was a very action-packed episode that brought plenty of carnage and destruction.

That's good news for this week's Sports The Thrones recap in which we take the latest "Game of Thrones" episode and turn it into sports by highlighting the best sports moments and athletic achievements from around the Seven Kingdoms.

Speaking of which, it was a tough luck episode for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers...

In any case, let's have a look at who the standout performers were during The Last War.

**SPOILERS AHEAD**

Beach brawl

HBO

One of the most notable head-to-head clashes of this episode came when Euron just happened to wash ashore in a little cove at the same exact time Jaime Lannister was passing by that same cove. How curious! Anyway, what followed was a sword fight that was almost as useless as it was poorly shot. Also, wild logic to think Euron could swim like halfway across the sea, wash up on a beach and immediately get into a sword fight with one of the most respected warriors in the kingdom... and almost win?

Seriously, this whole scene was basically meaningless and just seemed like nothing more than a lazy way to wrap up Euron's storyline. Though I guess it's somewhat fitting in that it seals the deal for Euron to go down as one of the worst, most poorly developed characters in the show's run. Even his final line (above) was terribly dumb, wrong and too cringeworthy.

But shoutout to Jaime for playing through injury (two stab wounds) to come away victorious, kind of. If anyone's having sex with his sister, it's gonna be him!

Greyworm spear throw

It's important to get ahead in the count and this was, quite literally, strike one right down the heart of the plate.

The Golden Company fails spectacularly

A lot was made of Cersei bolstering her defenses by hiring the Golden Company, a band of trained mercenaries hyped up as the best army money can buy. Well, better hope the crown kept those receipts because boy oh boy did they ever fail to deliver. The Golden Company and their goofy-looking head honcho were immediately steamrolled by Dany's army (with the help of Drogon) outside the gates of King's Landing. Like, immediately immediately. My man at the front couldn't even retreat inside the gates before getting got. The ones who did get inside attempted to surrender as soon as they could.

This is like signing a prized free agent and watching him spectacularly flame out like five seconds after the ink dries. As a Red Sox fan, the Golden Company is basically the Carl Crawford of armies.

And while that may have been a disappointing revelation for some, I thoroughly enjoyed their inability to return on investment. Say what you want about Dany at this point, but at least she recruited and built her army through hard work, not through a bank loan. Cersei tried to buy a championship and it blew up in her face.

Arya on the run



Arya's trip to King's Landing did not go as planned. Not only did she fail to kill Cersei, but she also spent nearly her entire stay on the run while narrowly avoiding death. After splitting up with The Hound, it felt like she was buried in rubble about six hundred times as she tried to flee King's Landing. Yet, she kept managing to escape brutal death by fire and/or falling objects until she was seemingly the last person left alive in the city.

Also, during the Battle of Winterfell recap we recognized that Arya definitely played through a concussion after smashing her head on a stone wall. Certainly feels safe to assume she did the same here, and it's quite possible she fought through multiple concussions. How many buildings gotta fall on a small girl before she's required to enter concussion protocol?

Drogon dodges

After a very convenient and easy takedown of Rhaegal on 3-for-3 shooting last week, Euron Greyjoy once again failed to shoot down Dany and Drogon this week despite having a hearty collection of super bow launchers at the ready. Either Rhaegal was a complete liability in the air with a turn radius of a freight carrier or Drogon is a super vehicle in the sky. Or maybe perhaps the show's writers just get to decide when it makes sense for the dragons to have any awareness.

Clegane Bowl

You've been waiting for it for years, and you finally got it. Sunday brought the much-anticipated "Clegane Bowl" between The Hound and his big brother, The Mountain. It kicked off with The Mountain hilariously tossing Qyburn to a swift and brutal death. It was always a pretty good bet Qyburn would die for Cersei (and do so happily) but like this? And at the hands of her own employed muscle? Ouch.

The battle between The Mountain and The Hound was a pretty intense one that was predictably controlled largely by The Mountain, who is basically a freak of nature at this point. As it turns out, The Mountain has not only become Mutant Mountain, but he's become Indestructible Mutant Mountain.

I mean this absolute unit took stab wounds to basically every part of his body -- including straight through his brain -- and kept on playing through it with no signs of slowing down. I'm talking durability ratings so far off-the-charts it makes Cal Ripken Jr. look like a hypochondriac. Got to respect the determination.

HBO

Ultimately, The Hound knew he was all but beat when big bro pulled his signature "stick both thumbs through your eye sockets" move (RIP The Viper) and nearly made his skull explode. That's when he decided his best course of action would be to tackle ol' big brother through a stone wall, signing both of their death warrants with a massive fall into a fiery blaze.

A lot of the battles and character conclusions in this final season have been wholly unsatisfying, but I think this one was pretty solid. There's some neat poetic justice in the fact that The Hound, who has spent the entire series afraid of fire because of what his brother did to him as a kid, was willing to dive into an inferno in order to finally get his revenge.

--

Designated for assignment: Varys, The Golden Company, Euron Greyjoy, Qyburn, The Hound, The Mountain, Jaime and Cersei Lannister (maybe?), thousands of innocent civilians