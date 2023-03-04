LSU issued a warning to students after star gymnast Olivia Dunne -- who has over 7.2 million followers on TikTok -- made a video promoting an artificial intelligence service that helps students with their homework.

"At LSU, our professors and students are empowered to use technology for learning and pursuing the highest standards of academic integrity," LSU said in a statement shared by USA Today. "However, using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one's own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct."

Dunne posted the video five days ago, and as of March 3 it has over 42,000 likes and over 935 comments.

"Need to get my creativity flowing for my essay due at midnight," reads the text in the video.

Dunne then showed how to use the service by typing in the prompt "Gymnastics is the hardest sport." She then made a surprised face when the program helped her write an essay.

"@caktus.ai will provide real resources for you to cite at the end of your essays and paragraphs ;)" the video's caption read.

While schools have rules against plagiarizing and require students to cite the information they write about, the use of artificial intelligence is a new topic that still requires more discussion.

On Feb. 16, LSU shared a statement about ChatGPT, which can also produce text that seems to be written by a human. Although the school might have some concerns about this kind of technology, it doesn't seem LSU is completely against exploring it.

"But as with any technology, this is an ideal opportunity to reflect on our current teaching practices, experiment with new opportunities, and brainstorm ways they could be utilized effectively in a classroom," read a statement by LSU.