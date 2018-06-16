Stephen Foster Handicap odds and predictions 2018: Expert who nailed Breeders Cup superfecta makes picks

Churchill Downs has a huge race card Saturday night, highlighted by the $500,000 Stephen Foster Handicap at 9:39 p.m. ET. The winner receives an automatic entry to the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic. Backyard Heaven, the 2-1 morning line favorite, is going for his fourth straight win after destroying the field in last month's Alysheba Stakes. But the loaded nine-horse Stephen Foster Handicap field also features Irish War Cry (3-1), Patch (5-1) and four-time Churchill Downs winner Honorable Duty (10-1).



Before you bet the 2018 Stephen Foster Handicap, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Stephen Foster Handicap 2018 after hitting a bonanza in the Triple Crown races.



He took Justify to win the Preakness, which gives him nine of the past 14 Preakness winners, and also nailed exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. Then he rode Justify in the Belmont too, and we all know what happened.



This is the same bettor who capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.



To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip. At the Preakness, he said Justify would win despite a bruised heel and the sloppy track. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his 2018 Stephen Foster Handicap picks and listed where he believes all nine horses will finish.



One thing we can tell you: Demling does not love Irish War Cry, the second-biggest favorite at 3-1.



"He's tough to beat when he runs like he did in the Pimlico Special," Demling told SportsLine. "However, he has been up and down during his career and I can't like him to win in this spot because of the inconsistency."



Instead, Demling is especially high on a long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Anyone who backs him could be in for a huge payday.



Demling is including him in his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. He's sharing his full leaderboard, along with his exotics, over at SportsLine.



Who wins the Stephen Foster Handicap? What long shot should you jump on now? How should you play the exotics? Check out the latest Stephen Foster Handicap odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's Stephen Foster Handicap picks.



Backyard Heaven 2-1

Irish War Cry 3-1

Patch 5-1

Pavel 8-1

Honorable Duty 10-1

Lookin At Lee 12-1

Hawaakom 15-1

Matrooh 20-1

Uncle Mojo 20-1