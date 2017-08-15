Stephen Wooldridge, Olympic cycling champion, dies at 39

The cycling community is mourning the loss of Wooldridge. Getty Images

Stephen Wooldridge, an Australian track cyclist that won gold in Athens in 2004, is dead at 39 after taking his own life, according to multiple reports. Johnson was part of the cycling team NSW, who called him "an inspirational figure in track cycling." He is survived by two children, a son and a daughter. Wooldridge also won four world titles in cycling.

Friends and family remember Wooldridge fondly, saying his personality was "infectious."

"His infectious smile, gentleman attitude on and off the bike made him a very special person," Wooldridge's trainer Phill Bates wrote on Ride Media. "We are better for knowing him and worse off for losing him."

Wooldridge was inducted into the NSW Cycling Hall of Fame in 2015. The Australian Olympic Team and Cycling Australia both took to Twitter to express their condolences.

VALE Stephen Wooldridge. The Australian Olympic family is saddened to hear of the passing of a cycling great.https://t.co/kORMOSm6ku pic.twitter.com/ZzJPU9lTca — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) August 15, 2017

CA is saddened to hear of the death of Stephen Wooldridge OAM, gold medallist, world champion & former board member https://t.co/I55smJYXr0 pic.twitter.com/EqAdD5moh2 — Cycling Australia (@CyclingAus) August 15, 2017

Wooldridge continued his support of Australian Olympics after his retirement, "helping out with fundraising efforts whenever he could for the Australian Olympic Team over the years," said John Coates, president of the AOC.

"Our deepest condolences are with his family, friends and all of those impacted by Stephen's passing."

Wooldridge was a former member of the Australian Cycling board as well. He had roots throughout the entire cycling community, and according to Cycling Australia, Wooldridge "will be remembered as one of the sport's most successful ever team pursuit racers."