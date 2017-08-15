Stephen Wooldridge, Olympic cycling champion, dies at 39
Wooldridge, who won gold for Australia in 2004 in Athens, took his own life
Stephen Wooldridge, an Australian track cyclist that won gold in Athens in 2004, is dead at 39 after taking his own life, according to multiple reports. Johnson was part of the cycling team NSW, who called him "an inspirational figure in track cycling." He is survived by two children, a son and a daughter. Wooldridge also won four world titles in cycling.
Friends and family remember Wooldridge fondly, saying his personality was "infectious."
"His infectious smile, gentleman attitude on and off the bike made him a very special person," Wooldridge's trainer Phill Bates wrote on Ride Media. "We are better for knowing him and worse off for losing him."
Wooldridge was inducted into the NSW Cycling Hall of Fame in 2015. The Australian Olympic Team and Cycling Australia both took to Twitter to express their condolences.
Wooldridge continued his support of Australian Olympics after his retirement, "helping out with fundraising efforts whenever he could for the Australian Olympic Team over the years," said John Coates, president of the AOC.
"Our deepest condolences are with his family, friends and all of those impacted by Stephen's passing."
Wooldridge was a former member of the Australian Cycling board as well. He had roots throughout the entire cycling community, and according to Cycling Australia, Wooldridge "will be remembered as one of the sport's most successful ever team pursuit racers."
-
NASCAR playoff points heading to Bristol
With three races to go, 13 drivers have secured a chance at a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series...
-
Under Armour CEO leaves Trump council
Kevin Plank is attempting to distance the sportswear giant from Trump's administration
-
Larson completes Michigan hat-trick
Larson has won three straight at Michigan International Speedway since winning his first career...
-
How to watch NASCAR at Michigan
Slumping Kyle Larson looks to rebound with his third straight win at Michigan International...
-
USA struggles at Dota 2 Championships
The Dota 2 Championships are showing just how far behind the United States is in eSports
-
Hero the Hedgehog steals show in London
The IAAF World Championships have become a footnote to an amazing mascot