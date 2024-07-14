IndyCar driver Sting Ray Robb was among several drivers injured in a crash toward the end of Sunday's Hy-Vee One Step 250 race in Iowa.

The accident occurred on the final lap of the race, as Robb hit the back of Alexander Rossi, was launched into the air and flipped over across the track. Ed Carpenter's car went airborne and landed on top of Kyle Kirkwood. Robb was put onto a stretcher and gave a thumbs up as he was loaded into an ambulance.

Kirkwood gave his perspective on the accident and let reporters know he was OK.

"Rossi was out of fuel, I was told about it a lap earlier than that," he said. "Super unfortunate. I don't understand why he was still on line -- obviously he was trying to protect as much as he possibly can. I don't understand why Sting Ray didn't pass him. Obviously, the closing rate was big and late in the race, you're starting to lose a bit of reaction timing. So maybe that has something to do with it."

"It was a very scary incident," he continued. "I've never seen a car fly in the air in front of me like that. The direction that he actually went, the car slowed so much that I had to slow so much, and I spun myself out from the rate of speed I was trying to decel."

This accident is the second one this weekend at Iowa after David Malukas, Agustin Canapino and Romain Grosjean collided shortly after the green flag dropped at Saturday's race.

In an update posted to social media platform X, the NTT INDYCAR Series account wrote: "Sting Ray Robb is awake, alert and in good condition following the last-lap crash in today's race at Iowa Speedway. The No. 41 driver is being transported to a local hospital as a precaution for further evaluation."

In the end, Will Power overtook Alex Palou and led the final 43 laps to win his 43rd NTT IndyCar series.