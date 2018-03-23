STP 500 at Martinsville DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy NASCAR picks

Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings or any other fantasy site for the 2018 STP 500 at Martinsville on Sunday, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings.



He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in the NFL, NBA, golf and NHL.



He's off to a fast start in NASCAR as well, locking Kyle Larson in his DraftKings lineup last week. The result: Larson finished second in the Auto Club 400, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable Sunday.



Now he has set his sights on the STP 500 at Martinsville this week and has revealed his optimal DFS lineup. He's sharing it only over at SportsLine.



This week, McClure is locking in Clint Bowyer as a value play at $8,300 on DraftKings.



Bowyer was dominant at Martinsville last season, finishing seventh in the spring race and third in the fall. He's one of NASCAR's top flat-track drivers and has already recorded a pair of top-10 finishes this season. Lock him in at his affordable price and look for big DFS production from this underrated driver.



If you roster Bowyer, you'll have room to add a big star such as Joey Logano, who is $9,500 on DraftKings.



Vegas views him as one of the top contenders at the STP 500, with the third-best odds to win it all at 6/1. That's because he's had a ton of success at Martinsville, including four top-five finishes since 2014.



He's also finished in the top 10 in all but one event in the Monster Energy Cup thus far in 2018, so look for him to land at or near the top of the leaderboard and return huge DFS points.



McClure is also targeting a driver who is regularly finishing in the top five this year and has an elite record at Martinsville. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't completely break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in your tournaments or going home with nothing.



So what 2018 STP 500 lineup should you enter on DraftKings? And what value pick is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for the STP 500 at Martinsville, all from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS, and find out.