STP 500 odds, picks 2018: Model says Clint Bowyer surprises NASCAR at Martinsville

After wintry weather forced the race to be postponed, the 2018 NASCAR schedule rolls on at 2 p.m. ET on Monday with the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Kyle Busch is the Vegas favorite at 3/1, followed closely by Brad Keselowski at 4/1 and Martin Truex Jr. at 9/2. Truex Jr. had opened at 7/1, but moved up the odds boards after being awarded the pole and recording the fastest time at Saturday's practice.

One big surprise the model is calling for: Clint Bowyer, going off at 15/1, makes a serious run at the checkered flag.

Bowyer has never won at Martinsville, but in his first season driving for Stewart Haas Racing, he was seventh in the spring race at this track and third in the fall. He's had plenty of success on flat tracks over his career.

So far this season, Bowyer has a pair of top-10 finishes at Atlanta and Phoenix and took fourth in a Duel at Daytona. He also finished 11th in California. He's starting ninth on Monday and is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Another curveball: Brad Keselowski, whom Vegas considers a top-two contender for NASCAR at Martinsville, finishes outside the top three.

Keselowski is regularly in contention at Martinsville with 10 top-10 finishes in his 16 career Cup series starts. But he has struggled to win it all at this track, taking the checkered flag just one race even though he's led close to 400 total laps. He's not worth it at 9/2 when there are much better values available.

Also, three other drivers with odds of 10/1 or longer are primed to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anybody who bets on these long shots could hit it big.

Kyle Busch 3/1

Brad Keselowski 4/1

Martin Truex Jr. 9/2

Joey Logano 7/1

Chase Elliott 7/1

Denny Hamlin 10/1

Kevin Harvick 12/1

Clint Bowyer 15/1

Kyle Larson 18/1

Jimmie Johnson 18/1

Ryan Newman 20/1

Ryan Blaney 40/1

Aric Almirola 40/1