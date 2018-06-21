Streaker hit by B.C. Lions player at CFL game claims he was injured, lawyers up
Marcell Young, a defensive back, might come to regret laying out the man
A streaker at a CFL game between the B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes got utterly decked by Lions defensive back Marcell Young. Now, the underwear-clad fan is claiming that he was injured, and has hired a lawyer in response.
According to the fan's lawyer in a statement, he "suffered serious injuries, including a mild traumatic brain injury, as a result of being violently struck by B.C. Lions player Marcell Young," per The Star Vancouver.
There is a lesson here. If you're planning on going streaking, don't. It's unlikely you'd like it if someone came running through your office in just their underwear. With that being said, most leagues would prefer that security is allowed to handle these fans, as there is some liability involved.
Young received backlash for the hit pretty quickly, including from TSN Radio sportscaster Rob Fai.
Obviously that's an extreme example, but in the case of "fan vs. professional athlete," professional athlete is going to win nine times out of 10. And while the crowd may have liked the hit, Young might not be so keen on it when the lawsuit is over.
The streaker was fined $115 for trespassing and has been banned from the team's games for a year. According to The Star, Young isn't facing punishment from the team.
