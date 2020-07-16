Bad news for Joey Chestnut: scientists believer there is actually a limit on how many hot dogs a human can eat in a short amount of time. Chestnut is the GOAT of the Nathan's hot dog eating contest, winning his 13th this year and consuming 75 hot dogs and buns. He continues to raise the bar when it comes to how many he can eat, but according to scientists, there's only so far he can go.

High Point University professor Dr. James M. Smoliga published a paper this week, analyzing 39 years of data from the contest. It says the theoretical human cap on tubular meat consumption is 84 hot dogs and buns in the 10 minute limit of the contest.

That's really close to where Chestnut was this year.

According to the paper, the maximum rate of consumption for humans is 832 grams per minute. This puts our limit higher than that of grizzly bears, but lower than grey wolves. The paper complimented competitive eaters, comparing them to elite marathon runners. Those who competitively eat can consume five times the amount of a normal person, according to the paper.

"The feats of elite competitive eaters are quite biologically impressive when placed in the context of other sports competitions," Smoliga wrote.

In his research, Smoliga wrote that how much a person can eat depends on how much the person's stomach can stretch.

"The ordinary person would probably run into a stomach capacity issue. But competitive eaters specifically train to expand their stomachs, so for top competitive eaters, it's probably more the chewing and eating within a time frame that limits it," Smoliga told CNN.