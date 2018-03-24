Sunland Derby odds and predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks

The $800,000 Sunland Derby, a Kentucky Derby prep race that doles out qualifying points to the top finishers, runs Sunday at Sunland Park in New Mexico. Post time is 7:15 p.m. ET. Seven of the 12 entrants have single-digit odds, led by All Out Blitz, who is going off at 4-1.



Before you bet the highly competitive field of the 2018 Sunland Derby, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Sunland Derby 2018 on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.



He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. And he capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.



Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Sunland Derby picks and listed where he believes all 12 horses will finish.



We can tell you he's not high on Seven Trumpets, one of the favorites at 6-1 and going off from the No. 8 post.



Demling is not impressed by how Seven Trumpets has progressed as a three-year-old. He finished a disappointing seventh in the Southwest Stakes in February and was second to Firenze Fire in the Jerome Stakes. Seven Trumpets hasn't won a race since November.



One surprise: Dream Baby Dream (10-1), one of just five horses in the Sunland Derby with double-digit odds, makes a serious run at the title.



Dream Baby Dream is one of two entrants for trainer Steve Asmussen (New York Central is the other). He'll be racing in blinkers for the first time in the Sunland Derby 2018, which according to Demling will help him stay focused.



Dream Baby Dream is a horse you need to be all over at Sunland, and Demling is using him in his exactas, trifectas, and superfectas.



Demling is especially high on an extreme sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $800,000 Sunland Derby? And what extreme sleeper does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Sunland Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Sunland Derby.



All Out Blitz (4-1)

New York Central (9-2)

Hollywood Star (6-1)

Prince Lucky (6-1)

Seven Trumpets (6-1)

Choo Choo (8-1)

Runaway Ghost (8-1)

Dream Baby Dream (10-1)

Peace (12-1)

Dark Vader (15-1)

Shane Zain (15-1)

Fortified Effort (20-1)