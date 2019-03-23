Sunland Derby odds, predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

Triple Crown hopefuls hit the dirt on Sunday night for the 2019 Sunland Derby. The Kentucky Derby prep race awards top finishers points that go towards a berth in May's big race. Post time is at 7:30 p.m. ET and the latest 2019 Sunland Derby odds list Mucho Gusto as an 8-5 morning line favorite. The Bob Baffert-trained horse is coming off a big win at the Robert Lewis stakes in February. Hot on his heels is Anothertwistafate, who has won three straight and is at 3-1 odds, while Hustle Up is 5-1 and Wicked Indeed is 6-1. Seven of the 10 horses in the 2019 Sunland Derby lineup are going off at 15-1 or lower. With so much on the line and so many contenders to evaluate, you need to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before entering your own 2019 Sunland Derby picks.

If you put $50 on Goldberg's Preakness picks last year, you would have won over $11,000. You'd also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million this past August, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.

Goldberg was dead-on throughout 2018, including at last year's Pegasus World Cup. He not only called for Gunner Runner to win, he hit his exacta with West Coast taking second. He even nailed the Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park that day.

That was the start of an impressive year for Goldberg, who also cleaned up at the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. In mid-August, he confidently picked Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic.

Goldberg nailed the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

He got the 2019 season off to a strong start by nailing the winning horse in the Pegasus World Cup, the richest horse race in North America. He also nailed the exacta at the Gotham Stakes and Rebel Stakes. Anyone who has followed his advice is way, way up.

Now that the 2019 Sunland Derby lineup is set, Goldberg is releasing his 2019 Sunland Derby picks, predictions and exotic bets over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Goldberg is fading Anothertwistafate, one of the top 2019 Sunland Derby contenders at 3-1 who has considerable momentum with three wins in a row, including the El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate Fields on Feb. 16. All three wins were at the Berkeley track, which raises a major red flag for Goldberg.

"He's been running on synthetic turf. We'll see what he can do on a real race track," Goldberg told SportsLine. "I'm taking a position against him."

One horse Goldberg is high on is Hustle Up (5-1). The local horse is a perfect 2-0, including beating out Wicked Indeed in the Mine That Bird Derby at Sunland Park on Feb. 24. "He likes that track, he's at 5-1, and he's going to be the speed of the race," Goldberg said.

Goldberg is also all over a major darkhorse to shock the competition at Sunland Park. This horse has all the tools to put together a complete run, and if the horse hits as Goldberg expects, you could be looking at a massive payout.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2019 Sunland Derby picks? And which underdog shocks the horse racing world? See the complete 2019 Sunland Derby odds below



Mucho Gusto 8-5

Anothertwistafate 3-1

Hustle Up 5-1

Wicked Indeed 6-1

Cutting Humor 8-1

Diamond Blitz 15-1

Walker Stalker 15-1

Pasamonte Man 20-1

Collusionist 25-1

Eye Cloud 30-1