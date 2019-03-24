Sunland Derby odds, predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Triple Crown races unveils picks

The 2019 Sunland Derby is part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying series and will award points to the top finishers for May's race at Churchill Downs. The 10-horse showdown at Sunland Park in New Mexico goes to post at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and will attract wagers from amateur and professional bettors alike. The live 2019 Sunland Derby odds show the Bob Baffert-trained Mucho Gusto as the 8-5 race favorite, but four other horses are at 8-1 or lower, including Anothertwistafate (3-1), Hustle Up (6-1) and Wicked Indeed (6-1). Seven of the 10 horses in the 2019 Sunland Derby lineup are at 15-1 or lower. So, before placing any 2019 Sunland Derby picks of your own, you'll want to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

We can tell you Goldberg is fading Anothertwistafate, one of the top 2019 Sunland Derby contenders at 3-1 who has considerable momentum with three wins in a row, including the El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate Fields on Feb. 16. All three wins were at the Berkeley track, which raises a major red flag for Goldberg.

"He's been running on synthetic turf. We'll see what he can do on a real race track," Goldberg told SportsLine. "I'm taking a position against him."

One horse Goldberg is high on is Diamond Blitz, who's listed as a 15-1 underdog. Diamond Blitz has just one race under his belt, a fourth-place finish at Santa Anita on March 1. "I like the trainer, Keith Desormeaux. And this is a Desormeaux horse," Goldberg said. "He wouldn't put him in this race if he weren't ready."

Desormeaux trained the 2016 Preakness winner, Exaggerator. His horses also have wins in races like the Haskell Invitational, Risen Star Stakes, Santa Anita Derby, and Breeders' Cup Juvenile. Diamond Blitz is owned by Ron and Gwendolyn Dart.

Mucho Gusto 8-5

Anothertwistafate 3-1

Hustle Up 5-1

Wicked Indeed 6-1

Cutting Humor 8-1

Diamond Blitz 15-1

Walker Stalker 15-1

Pasamonte Man 20-1

Collusionist 25-1

Eye Cloud 30-1