Sunny Garcia, pro surfing legend, hospitalized and in critical condition
Garcia was hospitalized late on Monday
Hawaiian surfing legend Sunny Garcia was hospitalized late on Monday, the World Surf League announced on Tuesday morning. The league said that the 49-year-old Garcia is in the intensive care unit.
The reason for Garcia's hospitalization is not yet clear.
"With heavy hearts we confirm that Sunny Garcia is in the ICU in the hospital," the WSL wrote on Twitter. "Sunny has always been a great champion of surfing, both in and out of the water. Our prayers are with him and his loved ones at this deeply challenging time."
Garcia debuted in 1986 and has been surfing professionally ever since. In that span, he has six surfing triple crowns -- won in three events off the coast of Hawaii -- and was ranked No. 1 on the ASP World Tour after his best year in 2000.
Garcia was inducted into the Surfing Walk of Fame at Huntington Beach, Calif. in 2010.
