This summer, a star-studded lineup of racing greats are set to compete against one another in the six-race Superstar Racing Experience series. And just weeks away from the debut of SRX, which airs on CBS, starting Saturday, June 12, a trio of notable races are joining in on the action in a limited capacity.

On Wednesday, SRX announced the addition of three "ringers" to their lineup of drivers: Former NASCAR star Greg Biffle, former F1 driver and multi-discipline racer Scott Speed, and dirt racing great Scott Bloomquist. All three will run select races on the SRX calendar: Biffle will run Stafford Speedway and Slinger Speedway, Speed will run Eldora Speedway and Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis, and Bloomquist will run Knoxville Raceway.

Among the three ringers, Biffle is the most accomplished at the national level: A native of Vancouver, Washington, Biffle broke into NASCAR in the late 1990s and won championships in the then-NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (2000) and NASCAR Busch Series (2002). Biffle moved to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2003, and had a standout career that saw him earn 19 career victories and a best finish of second in points in 2005. Biffle stepped away from full-time racing at the end of the 2016 season, but has run two Trucks races since 2019 with a victory at Texas Motor Speedway.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Biffle said. "It's where we all grew up and all started racing was these local Friday, Saturday night racetracks racing either on dirt or pavement ovals. I think for all of us, it's back to this grassroots racing and I'm really looking forward to it."

Scott Speed's racing background makes him one of the most well-rounded drivers in the SRX field. The Manteca, California driver raced two seasons in Formula 1 for Toro Rosso in 2006 and 2007, making him the first American driver in F1 since Michael Andretti in the early 1990s. After racing in F1, Speed made the move to stock cars, driving in NASCAR and ARCA competition from 2008 to 2013 and winning a Truck Series race at Dover. Speed made the move to Rallycross competition at the end of his NASCAR days, winning the Americas Rallycross Championship in 2018.

"I'm excited to get back into a stock car," Speed said. "Obviously the first big transition I had in my career was going from a Formula 1 car to a stock car, which was a huge delta and took a lot of time to sort of learn and get used to. And that experience really sort of got me going into trying new things.

":... I'm really excited to sort of go back in time a little bit, get back into a stock car-esque car. ... I love the fact that no one has driven these cars and no one really has any experience, so it's kind of an open book for everybody and I'm excited to get out there and show everybody a great time."

Scott Bloomquist is one of the most accomplished dirt late model racers in history, and his exploits are the stuff of legend in the grassroots racing ranks. Bloomquist has won multiple championships at the national dirt racing level, including a World of Outlaws title in 2004 and three Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series titles in 2009, 2010, and 2016. A dirt racer since 1980, Bloomquist is credited with over 600 victories in his storied career.

"Looking at the cars and watching some of the footage, it looks like it's gonna be exciting," Bloomquist said. "Horsepower to traction ratio looks really good, it looks like it's gonna take a good foot. We're gonna go plan to do how we can obviously."