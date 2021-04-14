This summer, the inaugural Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) season will debut on CBS Sports and Paramount+ as a brand-new racing series that features a variety of backgrounds and short tracks. On Wednesday, CBS Sports revealed group that will be featured on the broadcasts of the six-race series.

Lindsay Czarniak will be the host of the series and will work alongside Allen Bestwick, Brad Daugherty and Matt Yocum for all six races. Bestwick will be in the booth for play-by-play, Daugherty will be a roaming analyst and Yocum is set to be the pit reporter and will take viewers behind the scenes.

Together, these four will provide commentary, show the SRX experience and tell the stories beyond the track.

Danica Patrick, James Hinchcliffe and Dario Franchitti will all take two races a piece to be a driver analyst, with Patrick kicking it off.

Pam Miller, CBS Sports SRX Producer, spoke highly of the broadcast team and what they will provide to each race of the series,

"The exceptional broadcast crew we have put together is a great reflection of what SRX is all about, bringing together all-stars from a variety of racing backgrounds to create a made-for-TV racing experience," she said. "Each member of the team brings his or her own unique experience in the racing world with deep knowledge of the legacies involved and the entertainment value of racing.

"Between the amazing drivers behind the wheel, best-in-class television production and historic tracks, SRX will be a tremendous viewing experience for race fans across the nation."

SRX was created by The Montag Group, NASCAR Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart and investor George Pyne. The multi-year partnership with CBS Sports was announced in 2020. The series will put an emphasis on head-to-head competition in short, sprint races.

Drivers scheduled to compete include:

Tony Stewart

Tony Kanaan

Willy T Ribbs

Paul Tracy

Helio Castroneves

Bobby Labonte

Bill Elliott

Ernie Francis Jr.

Michael Waltrip

Marco Andretti

The races will be shown on consecutive Saturday nights, beginning on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Full Schedule: