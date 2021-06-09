After a considerable amount of hype and buildup over the past year, the Superstar Racing Experience is finally set to launch: This weekend at Stafford Speedway, some of the best to ever step in a racecar will compete against each other in the inaugural race for the Camping World SRX Series. And true to its billing, the first race for SRX features a star-studded field of 12 drivers set to take on the historic half-mile of Stafford Springs, Connecticut.

On Wednesday, SRX Racing announced the driver lineup for the first race of the season, which features SRX's full-time drivers as well as select others. The starting field for the 100-lap feature will be set later through a pair of 15-minute heat races, with all on-track action being starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Here is the full lineup of drivers for the first race of the SRX Series:

#2 - Ernie Francis Jr. - A road racer by trade, Ernie Francis Jr. will be the youngest driver in the field at just 23 years of age. Francis is already an accomplished racer in Trans-Am competition, having won five championships across the TA3A, TA4, and TA classes. He has also competed sporadically in NASCAR.

#3 - Helio Castroneves - An open-wheel racing great and a legend of the Indianapolis 500, Castroneves joins SRX fresh off his latest and perhaps most remarkable feat the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Just weeks ago, Castroneves won his fourth Indy 500 at the age of 46, tying a record for the most wins in the history of the race.

#9 - Bill Elliott - After taking a step back while son Chase ascended toward becoming a NASCAR champion, "Awesome Bill from Dawsonville" is back behind the wheel of his famed No. 9. The elder Elliott boasts a NASCAR Hall of Fame career that includes the 1988 Winston Cup Championship and two Daytona 500 wins in 1985 and 1987.

#10 - Doug Coby - A native of Milford, Connecticut, Doug Coby will be the first among famous short trackers to get an opportunity to run SRX. The 41-year old has become one of the all-time greats of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, winning six championships in NASCAR's oldest division.

#13 - Tony Kanaan - One of open-wheel racing's great drivers of the past 20 years, Tony Kanaan is one of the elder statesmen of IndyCar racing and continues his racing career in SRX. The highlights of Kanaan's career include an IndyCar Championship in 2004 and an Indianapolis 500 win in 2013.

#13 - Paul Tracy - Known as "The Thrill from West Hill", Paul Tracy has enjoyed a long and successful career in racing, with his greatest accomplishments coming in open-wheel competition. Tracy won the championship in CART in 2003, and is credited with a second-place finish in the 2002 Indianapolis 500 -- a result which has gone down as one of the greatest controversies in the race's history, as Tracy made what he felt was the winning pass at the moment a late caution came out and Helio Castroneves was scored as the leader.

#14 - Tony Stewart - One of the creators of SRX, "Smoke" needs little introduction: He is one of the great racers of his era, beginning his career in open wheel competition before going on to win three Cup championships in a NASCAR Hall of Fame career. Stewart has become one of the most prominent figures in grassroots racing, and his involvement in SRX adds to a portfolio that also includes ownership of Eldora Speedway.

#15 - Michael Waltrip - After retiring following the 2017 Daytona 500, Michael Waltrip returns to the driver's seat with the No. 15 that became the most important of his racing career. Waltrip's crowning achievements in a long NASCAR career came in the Daytona 500, which he won in both 2001 and 2003.

#17 - Willy T. Ribbs - A racing trailblazer, Willy T. Ribbs was accomplished and provocative in a racing career that spanned across sports cars, open wheel cars, and stock cars. Ribbs became the first African-American driver to accomplish a number of feats, such as qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, and won 17 races during his career in Trans-Am competition.

#18 - Bobby Labonte - Following in the footsteps of his brother Terry, Bobby Labonte was one of NASCAR's top drivers during the 1990s and 2000s and raced well into the 2010s. Labonte had 21 career wins in the Cup Series, and also won the Winston Cup Championship in 2000.

#69 - Greg Biffle - One of the "ringers" of SRX, Greg Biffle has a long list of accomplishments across all three of NASCAR's national touring series. After winning the championship in both the Craftsman Truck Series (2000) and Busch Series (2002), Biffle had a Cup career that saw him visit Victory Lane 19 times and score a best finish of second in points in 2005.

#98 - Marco Andretti - The third generation of the Andretti racing family, Marco Andretti comes to SRX after scaling back his slate of IndyCar racing. Andretti drove full-time in IndyCar from 2006 to 2020, scoring two career wins and winning the pole for the Indianapolis 500 in 2020.