The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) is set to debut onto the CBS airwaves this summer. The new auto racing experience was started by NASCAR Hall of Famers Tony Stewart, Ray Evernham and investor George Pyne in 2020.

The six-race, short-track racing series gets underway with its inaugural race at Stafford Motor Speedway (Conn.) on Saturday, June 12. Each race will take place on Saturday evenings and will be broadcasted on the CBS Television Network.

The new sports property will have short, sprint races between some of the world's most elite drivers. Each race is expected to include a wide range of drivers and courses that will bring racing fans close to the action on a weekly basis. The events will feature three parts: two 15-minute heat races and a 100-lap race, with the heats setting the starting lineup for the feature. Points earned in both heats and the feature will count toward the season-ending championship

The SRX roster will feature several former NASCAR and racing legends including Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves, Bill Elliott, Bobby Labonte, and Michael Waltrip.

Here's the entire 2021 SRX season schedule, with how to watch information below:

June 12 - Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford, Conn.)

June 19 - Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, Iowa)

June 26 - Eldora Speedway (New Weston, Ohio)

July 3 - Lucas Oil Raceway (Indianapolis, Ind.)

July 10 - Slinger Speedway (Slinger, Wis.)

July 17 - Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (Nashville, Tenn.)



How to watch the Superstar Racing Experience

Date: June 12-July 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Varies

TV: CBS/Paramount+