The Supreme Court announced that it doesn't plan to hear the Title IX case regarding Michigan State University's decision to dissolve its swimming and diving teams. Several of Michigan State's female athletes sued the school over the decision.

As is traditionally their practice, the Supreme Court justice didn't provide any reasoning for their decision to reject the case.

Following the 2021 season, Michigan State decided that the school would do away with its men's and women's swimming and diving teams. The school pointed to financial motives as the primary reason for the decision as they stated that Michigan State's swimming and diving facilities needs millions of dollars in upgrades in order to continue to be functional.

Several members of the women's team filed a lawsuit saying that the decision to dissolve the teams violated federal anti-discrimination law, which is known as Title IX. A judge rejected an ensuing request to keep the women's swimming and diving team going while the lawsuit was ongoing on the basis that she had her doubts that the court would rule in the female swimmers' favor when the case wrapped up.

Later, a three-judge federal appeals court panel ruled 2-1 that the judges should further examine the facts of the case.

The court also revealed that Judge Hala Jarbou missed a key piece in the process of determining if Title IX was violated. Upon reviewing the case on a second occasion, she didn't reinstate the team, but told Michigan State that it needed submit its own Title IX compliance plan.

Michigan State officials have since stated that they've begun talking about reinstating the men's and women's swimming and diving teams.