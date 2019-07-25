Swimmer Lilly King receives controversial disqualification, is denied protest in appeals process

American swimmer, and 2020 Olympic hopeful, Lilly King was prevented from competing in the 200-meter final after a controversial disqualification in a preliminary heat at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

King appeared to finish first in the heat with a time of 2 minutes, 24.56 seconds, but looked up in shock to see DSQ next to her name.

According to the International Swimming Federation (FINA), King was disqualified for a non-simultaneous touch on the first turn, but the swimmer said she was not told at first why she was DQ'd.

Lilly King disqualified for this turn, what they are calling a non-simultaneous touch #FINAGwangju2019 @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/wZ8QM5x9iz — James Sutherland (@jimmy_hug3) July 25, 2019

USA Swimming was not happy with the disqualification, choosing to appeal the call in a formal protest, but that was denied by FINA's appeals process. FINA has not yet referenced or released video backing their disqualification.

A closer look at the controversial call:

King had already won the 100-meter race on Tuesday, beating Russian rival Yulia Efimova. The American swimmer was looking for a sweep of the breaststroke titles but will now miss out on the chance for double gold in the individual events.

After the news of her disqualification King is seen smiling in the stands while watching the 200-meter event, seemingly unbothered, or at least appearing to act so:

Onlookers are attempting to decode the video to see if FINA has grounds to stand on. Many disagree with the decision and say that while King often touches the wall with her wrists facing two different directions, sometimes making it look like she is touching the wall with one hand before the other, here she is following the rules.

I agree. That simultaneousness of that touch is as simultaneous as any other touch I've ever seen. — Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) July 25, 2019

Others are standing by FINA's decision to disqualify the swimmer.

She touched with one hand and then the other. Sorry to disagree with you but it looks pretty straight forward. In every swimmers life there will be a DQ. — Arabian Horses (@arabianhorsemen) July 25, 2019

This has been a controversial week in swimming at the world championships, with FINA sending a warning to Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and others for arguing and protesting. Swimmers, including King, have long been critical of how FINA has handled Sun's doping accusations. After Mack Horton would not share the podium with Sun, King said, "FINA has currently done more to reprimand Australian Mack Horton than they have done to reprimand Sun Yang."