Gino Mäder, a Swiss cyclist for Team Bahrain Victorious, died on Friday morning, just one day after being seriously injured in a crash during the Tour de Suisse. He was 26.

Mäder was involved in an accident late in stage five of the race on Thursday. He fell into a ravine during the high-speed descent down the Albula Pass. He was found unresponsive by race doctors before being resuscitated and airlifted to a hospital in Chur, where he died at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

American cyclist Magnus Sheffield was also involved in the accident, suffering a concussion as well as bruises.

"We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all," read a statement by Milan Erzen, managing director for Bahrain Victorious. "Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

"Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team."

After competing at the amateur level for several years, including in the 2016 UEC European Track Championships, Mäder went professional in 2019 with Team Dimension Data before joining Bahrain Victorious in 2021. Mäder had one career individual stage win at the Giro d'Italia in 2021, and he was also awarded the young rider classification at the Vuelta a España that same year.

Mäder's death marks the first fatality during a major cycling race in four years. Bjorg Lambrecht died following an accident in the 2019 Tour de Pologne.