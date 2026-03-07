The 2026 Kentucky Derby qualifiers continue on Saturday with the 2026 Tampa Bay Derby at Tampa Bay Downs in Tampa, Fla. This Grade-3 race covers 1 1/16 miles and has a $400,000 purse. With its timing in early March and with 50 qualifying points going to the winner, this is a popular stop for Kentucky Derby hopefuls, who will then often run one more prep race before heading to the Run for the Roses in early May.

The latest 2026 Tampa Bay Derby odds list Further Ado as the 9-5 favorite. Canaletto (5-2), Powershift (7-2) and The Puma (8-1) are among the other Tampa Bay Derby contenders. Post time is at 5:35 p.m. ET. Before making any 2026 Tampa Bay Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Gene Menez.

Menez, who called Disco Time's win in the Lecomte Stakes last year, is one SportsLine's top horse racing expert and he has a lengthy history of calling winners.

Last year he nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby and the winner and trifecta in the Blue Grass Stakes. In the Kentucky Derby, he hammered the exacta and trifecta.

Top 2026 Tampa Bay Derby predictions

One of Menez's surprising Tampa Bay Derby picks: He is completely fading Further Ado, even though he is the 9-5 morning-line favorite. He won the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs in November, but otherwise doesn't have much on his resume that suggests he's worthy to be the favorite in this race.

How to make 2026 Tampa Bay Derby picks, best bets

