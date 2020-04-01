Tampa Bay Downs Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping insider reveals April 1 horse racing best bets

Sky Mischief will try to break into the win column for the first time in his young career when he leaves the starting gate on Wednesday at Tampa Bay Downs. This three-year-old son of Into Mischief has two seconds in three career starts and is coming off a fifth-place finish in a maiden race at Gulfstream Park on Feb. 15. Sky Mischief is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in Race 7, a maiden special weight race that drew 13 horses.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs, which begins with Race 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET and ends with Race 8. Racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you should hear what he has to say before making any Tampa Bay Downs late Pick 4 picks for Wednesday, April 1.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

This year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. In January, he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In last month's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $0.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. In addition, Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Now, Weir has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs for Wednesday, made his picks and constructed his Pick 4 tickets. He's only sharing them here.

Top Pick 4 predictions for Wednesday

Weir is high on One Fine Ride, even though he's an 8-1 longshot in Race 5, the first leg of the Pick 4. This seven-year-old son of Awesome of Course is one of the most accomplished horses in this low-level claimer with seven wins, two seconds and 10 thirds in 44 career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish in a race for $5,000 claimers on March 22.

But that race was at 1 1/16 miles and around two turns, and One Fine Ride has been more successful at sprints. Wednesday's six-furlong distance should be more to his liking. Weir has designated One Fine Ride as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

Another surprise: Weir is also high on Carmichael, a 6-1 long shot in Race 7. This three-year-old son of First Defence finished fifth in his only career start, a maiden special weight at Keeneland in October.

But that Keeneland race was won by Wells Bayou, who won the Louisiana Derby two weeks ago. Carmichael started slowly in that race, made a wide move on the turn and raced on to the finish. With natural maturity from age two to three, he compares favorably with the rest of this field. Weir has designated Carmichael as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

How to make horse racing picks on Wednesday

In addition, Weir is high on a double-digit longshot in the late Pick 4 on Wednesday. This horse had a bad trip in his last race, but could light up the tote board. Weir is including this horse on his tickets, and so should you. He's sharing his Pick 4 bets only at SportsLine.

How has Weir constructed his Pick 4 ticket for Wednesday? And which double-digit longshot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday.