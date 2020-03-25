Tampa Bay Downs Pick 4 odds, predictions: Handicapping insider reveals March 25 horse racing best bets

My Boy Lenny will try to win back-to-back races for the first time in his career when he takes on seven other horses on Wednesday at Tampa Bay Downs. A five-year-old son of Wildcat Heir, My Boy Lenny has five wins, one second and two thirds in 17 career starts. He is coming off a win in a $32,000 allowance optional claiming race and is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in Race 5.

The race is the first leg of the late Pick Four at Tampa Bay Downs, which begins at 2:46 p.m. ET and ends with Race 8. Racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to hear what he has to say before making any Tampa Bay Downs late Pick 4 picks for Wednesday, March 25.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

This year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. In January, he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. In last month's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he gave out the $0.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. And last Saturday, Weir correctly pegged Wells Bayou to win the Louisiana Derby. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Now, Weir has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs for Wednesday, made his picks and constructed his Pick 4 tickets. He's sharing them here.

Top Pick 4 predictions for Wednesday

Weir is high on Sacramento Q, a 10-1 longshot in Race 5, the first leg of the Pick 4. This five-year-old son of Dublin has five wins, eight seconds and four thirds in 26 career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish in a $16,000 claiming race on Jan. 12.

Sacramento Q was claimed by Gerald Bennett in that race and returns at double that level after a two-month layoff. Bennett has been winning at 24 percent overall, including 28 percent first off the claim. Weir has designated Sacramento Q as an "A" horse on his Pick 4 tickets.

We can also tell you that Weir's top choice in Race 6 is North Dakota, the 8-5 morning-line favorite. This four-year-old son of Medaglia d'Oro has a second and two thirds in six career starts. He is coming off a fifth-place finish in a maiden race on Feb. 8, his lone start since Nov. 22.

Trained by Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey, North Dakota has figures that stand out in this field. In addition, he has been facing tougher competition at Belmont, Churchill Downs, Aqueduct and Gulfstream Park. Weir has designated North Dakota as his lone "A" horse in Race 6.

How to make horse racing picks on Wednesday

In addition, Weir is high on an enormous longshot who could be one of the longest prices in any of the races on Wednesday. This horse could light up the tote board and spice up the Pick 4 on Wednesday. Weir's including this horse on his tickets, and so should you. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir constructed his Pick 4 ticket for Wednesday? And which enormous double-digit longshot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday.