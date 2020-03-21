Tampa Bay Downs Pick 4 odds, predictions: Proven handicapper reveals March 21 horse racing best bets

With 41 horses entered across four races, the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs on Saturday, March 21, offers plenty of excitement. The four-race sequence begins at 2:35 p.m. ET with Race 5 and goes through Race 8. Race 5 is a sprint for $8,000 claimers and is followed by a $16,000 claiming race for fillies and mares on the grass. Race 7 is a 5 1/2-furlong sprint for $8,000 claimers, and the sequence concludes with a one-mile filly and mare turf race for $16,000 claimers.

Each race features at least nine horses and no favorite is shorter than 3-1. Racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4, and with the sequence featuring big fields and vulnerable favorites, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions at SportsLine before making any Tampa Bay Downs late Pick 4 selections.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. In January, he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta, which paid $312.80, and a $1 trifecta, which paid $444.80. In last month's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he nailed a $0.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. So far this year, Weir has a sky-high ROI of 61.53 percent. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

One surprise: Weir is completely fading Doc Kane, the 7-2 favorite in Race 5, the first leg of the sequence. Even though Doc Kane has six career victories and is 2-for-3 this year, Weir will not be using him on any of his Pick 4 tickets.

Doc Kane has won his last two starts, but both came in lower-level claiming races. At 7-2 on the morning line, he doesn't offer value in this wide-open, nine-horse field. Weir will be using three horses in that first leg of the Pick 4, but Doc Kane is not one of them.

