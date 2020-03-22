Tampa Bay Downs Pick 4 odds, predictions: Proven handicapper reveals March 22 horse racing best bets

The late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs on Sunday, March 22, offers yet another way for bettors to cash in given the dearth of sports. The four-race sequence begins at 2:19 p.m. ET with Race 5 and runs through Race 8. Race 5 is a one-mile turf race for $16,000 claimers and is followed by a $5,000 claiming race for four-year-olds and up at 1 1/16-miles. Race 7 is a five-furlong sprint for fillies and mares, and the sequence concludes with a maiden claiming race, also for fillies and mares.

Each race features at least nine horses. Racing insider and accomplished horseplayer Bob Weir has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 4 at SportsLine. Given each race features plenty of big fields, you'll want to hear what he has to say before making any Tampa Bay Downs late Pick 4 picks for Sunday.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And this year, his first for SportsLine, Weir has been on fire. In January, he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta, which paid $312.80, and a $1 trifecta, which paid $444.80. In last month's Sam F. Davis Stakes, he nailed a $0.50 superfecta, which paid $150.75. So far this year, Weir has a sky-high ROI of 61.53 percent. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Now, Weir has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs for Sunday, made his picks and constructed his Pick 4 tickets. You can head here to see them.

Top Tampa Bay Downs Pick 4 predictions for March 22

Weir's top selection in Race 8 is Mighty Electrica, a 4-1 shot in the 12-horse field. Weir will be using five horses in that final leg, but Mighty Electrica is his top one.

"The five-year-old is one of the few horses who hasn't yet failed at this level," Weir told SportsLine. "Mighty Electra has competitive Beyer Speed Figures and the highest TimeformUS early pace figure. Those metrics give this horse a slight advantage."

How to make Tampa Bay Downs Pick 4 selections for March 22

In addition, Weir is including a double-digit longshot who he says "could be ready to fire his best race yet." This horse could light up the toteboard and spice up the Pick 4 on Sunday. He's including this horse on his tickets, and so should you. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Weir structured his Pick 4 ticket for Sunday? And which long shots can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs on Sunday, and find out.