Tampa Bay Downs Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 29 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Wednesday the Christophe Clement-trained Uhtred makes his 4-year-old debut in an allowance race at Tampa Bay Downs. This son of English Channel has two wins and two thirds in five career starts. He most recently finished third in an allowance race at Tampa Bay Downs on Dec. 21. He has been installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in Race 7, a $20,000 allowance race that drew 10 entrants, three also-eligibles and one main-track-only runner.

The race is the third leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner in four consecutive races. The four-race sequence begins with Race 5 at 3:00 p.m. ET and ends with Race 8. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see what he has to say before making any late Pick 4 picks at Tampa Bay Downs for Wednesday, April 29.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. In the Beholder Mile in March, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 18, he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On April 22 he hit the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers again, this time for $129, and on April 24 he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs for Wednesday, April 29, made his picks and constructed his tickets. Head to SportsLine to see his best bets.

Top Tampa Bay Downs Pick 4 predictions for April 29

Kinchen is high on Elusive Aura, a 5-1 shot in Race 6, the second leg of the sequence. This 5-year-old daughter of Exclusive Quality has one win, three seconds and two thirds in 30 career starts. She is coming off a second-place finish in a claiming race at Tampa Bay Downs on April 4.

In that race, she made a three-wide bid and took the lead before dropping to second. "Elusive Aura ran well at the seven-furlong distance in her last start, and her figure fits," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Last Promise, a 9-2 shot in Race 7. This 6-year-old gelded son of Spring At Last has seven wins and five thirds in 15 career starts. He is coming off a two-length victory in a claiming race at Tampa Bay Downs on March 25.

That race was his first on the turf since June 9. "He made the first move at a fast pace, and that race might be better than it looks," Kinchen added.

How to make Tampa Bay Downs picks for April 29

In addition, Kinchen is high on a double-digit long shot on Wednesday. Kinchen told SportsLine that this horse "should benefit in the cutback in distance" and could light up the tote board. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 4 ticket for Wednesday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's selections for the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday, and find out.