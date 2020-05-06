Tampa Bay Downs Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals May 6 horse racing best bets

Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Wednesday the talented Fashion's Star makes her first stateside start and her first start for trainer Shug McGaughey in an allowance race at Tampa Bay Downs. A daughter of 2009 European Horse of the Year Sea the Stars, Fashion's Star won her career debut in September 2018 but did not race again until May 2019, finishing eighth behind some talented fillies at Ascot. McGaughey has taken over for Roger Charlton, and on Wednesday Fashion's Star has been installed as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in Race 5, a one-mile turf race that drew 10 entrants plus one also-eligible.

The race is the first leg of the late Pick 4, which requires a bettor to pick the winner in four consecutive races. The late Pick 4 begins at 3 p.m. ET and ends with Race 8. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the four races in the late Pick 4, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see what he has to say before making any late Pick 4 picks at Tampa Bay Downs for Wednesday, May 6.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. In the Beholder Mile in March, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 2 he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

On April 11 he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. Three days later he hit the Pick 4 once again, this time at Will Rogers Downs, for $649.60. In the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 18, he nailed a $25 win bet on Ce Ce, which paid $245. On April 22 he hit the late Pick 4 at Will Rogers again, this time for $129, and on April 24 he won $687 after hitting the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs for Wednesday, May 6, made his picks and constructed his tickets. Head to SportsLine to see his best bets.

Kinchen is high on Circle Away, a 5-1 shot in Race 6, the second leg of the Pick 4. A 6-year-old gelded son of Circular Quay, Circle Away has two wins, three seconds and one third in 27 career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish in a claiming race at Tampa Bay Downs on April 22.

In that race Circle Away rallied from ninth (out of 10) and lost by less than a length. Kinchen says Circle Away "was not bet in his last start but ran a really good race after missing the break."

Kinchen also is high on Dynaform, a 2-1 shot in Race 7. A 3-year-old gelded son of Micromanage, Dynaform has three wins in six career starts. He is coming off a win in a claiming race at Tampa Bay Downs on March 20.

Dynaform got a short break for trainer Mike Stidham, who is winning at 28 percent at the meet. "He's a must-use," Kinchen told SportsLine.

In addition, Kinchen is high on a long shot on Wednesday. This horse "shows up off a terrible effort," Kinchen told SportsLine, but could spice up the Pick 4. He's sharing his Pick 4 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 4 ticket for Wednesday? And which long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's selections for the late Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday, and find out.