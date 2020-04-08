Tampa Bay Downs Pick 5 odds, predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 8 horse racing best bets

The Christophe Clement-trained Gaelic Gold will try to make her debut a winning one when she takes on nine other maidens on Wednesday at Tampa Bay Downs. This 3-year-old daughter of Giant's Causeway is a homebred for Waterville Lake Stable. She has been installed as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in Race 8, an $18,000 maiden special weight race that drew 10 entrants and one also-eligible.

The race is the last leg of the Pick 5 at Tampa Bay Downs, which begins with Race 4 at 2:00 p.m. ET and features a carryover of $81,240. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has handicapped each of the races in the Pick 5, and, with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you should hear what Kinchen has to say before making any Pick 5 picks at Tampa Bay Downs for Wednesday, April 8.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien, the third choice in the final odds, which paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. Two weeks ago, he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby. And last Thursday, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Top Tampa Bay Downs Pick 5 predictions for April 8

Kinchen is high on Better Yet, an 8-1 long shot in Race 6. This 4-year-old daughter of Super Ninety Nine has five wins, one second and six thirds in 25 career starts. She is coming off a third place finish in a $16,000 claiming race at Tampa Bay Downs on March 21.

However, Better Yet already has beaten a few of her rivals on Wednesday. In addition, "She comes from off the pace and needs a little help up front, but I think she might get that on Wednesday," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Gaelic Gold, the 3-1 favorite in Race 8, the final leg of the Pick 5. This 3-year-old daughter of Giant's Causeway is making her career debut and is trained by Christophe Clement.

"I can't leave trainer Christophe Clement off this ticket when he wins at 15 percent with first-time runners, is one of the best turf trainers in the country and is winning at 41 percent at the meet," Kinchen told SportsLine.

