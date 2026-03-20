The 2026 NCAA Tournament continues on Friday with the No. 6 seed Tennessee Volunteers taking on the No. 11 seed Miami (OH) RedHawks after Miami won its First Four matchup against SMU on Wednesday. Tennessee went 22-11 this season and was 11-7 in the SEC, while Miami won all 31 of its regular-season games before a stunning loss to UMass in the first round of the MAC Tournament. Rick Barnes has guided the Vols to Elite Eight runs in the last two seasons, while the RedHawks are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Volunteers are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Miami odds, while the over/under is 149.5. Before making any Miami vs. Tennessee picks, check out the Miami (Ohio) vs. Tennessee predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Tennessee vs. Miami (OH) 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds for Tennessee vs. Miami (Ohio):

Tennessee vs. Miami spread: Tennessee -11.5 Tennessee vs. Miami over/under: 149.5 points Tennessee vs. Miami money line: Tennessee -571, Miami (OH) +414 Tennessee vs. Miami picks: See picks at SportsLine Tennessee vs. Miami TV: TNT

Top Tennessee vs. Miami (OH) predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Miami vs. Tennessee, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (149.5 points). The RedHawks averaged 90.7 points per game this season, ranking second in the nation, and proved in their first test against a power conference opponent all season that their offense translated on Wednesday. They beat SMU 89-79 in the First Four while shooting 16-of-41 from the 3-point line, tying for the fourth-most points against the Mustangs all year.

Meanwhile, Tennessee averaged a respectable 79.5 points per game despite playing one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Volunteers have two proven scorers in Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Nate Ament, who both averaged over 17 points per game this season. And while Barnes squads are generally known for their defense, Tennessee did drop from 10th in points allowed per game last season to 59th this year. The model predicts the Over hits in 70% of simulations. See the full Miami (Ohio) vs. Tennessee picks at SportsLine.

How to make Miami (OH) vs. Tennessee picks

Now, the model has simulated every possession of Tennessee vs. Miami (Ohio) 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Miami (OH), and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tennessee vs. Miami (OH) spread to back, all from the advanced model that just simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.