The No. 15 seed Wofford Terriers (19-15) will try to pull off a massive upset when they face the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (27-7) in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Wofford finished just one game above .500 in the regular season but won the SoCon Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the Big Dance. Tennessee finished fourth in the SEC this season and made a run to the conference tournament title game in Nashville last weekend. The Vols are a perfect 8-0 against the Terriers all-time, including an 82-61 win last season.

The game from Rupp Arena in Lexington tips off at 6:50 p.m. ET. The Volunteers are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Wofford odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 134.5. Before making any Wofford vs. Tennessee picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 NCAA Tournament on a 228-166 roll (+2025) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. This model has also produced brackets that have beaten over 91% of CBS Sports entries in four of the last six tournaments and nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Wofford and just locked in its March Madness predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Wofford vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Wofford spread: Tennessee -18.5

Tennessee vs. Wofford over/under: 134.5 points

Tennessee vs. Wofford money line: Tennessee -2857, Wofford +1290

TENN: 18-16 against the spread (ATS) this season

WOFF: 16-16 ATS this season

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee enters the Big Dance as a No. 2 seed for the second consecutive season under veteran head coach Rick Barnes, who is trying to guide the Vols to their first Final Four in school history. The Vols won 13 of their final 19 games in the regular season before upsetting No. 1 seed Auburn en route to an SEC Tournament title game appearance. Tennessee has won all eight of its games against Wofford previously, including a 21-point victory last year.

Chaz Lanier averages 17.7 points per game, filling the role of primary scorer following the departure of Dalton Knecht. Forwards Igor Milicic Jr. and Felix Okpara have been key transfers for Tennessee as well. Senior point guard Zakai Zeigler runs the offense, averaging 13.8 points and 7.3 assists per game, along with setting the tone for the nation's top-ranked defense.

Why Wofford can cover

Wofford is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time under third-year head coach Dwight Perry after winning the SoCon Tournament earlier this month. The Terriers finished sixth in the conference but got hot at the right time by winning the conference tournament. They beat ETSU, VMI and Furman to earn their first trip to the Big Dance since 2019.

Senior guard Corey Tripp leads Wofford with 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, scoring in double figures in 12 straight games. He had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds in an all-around performance against Furman in the SoCon title game. The Terriers have five more players averaging at least 7.5 points per game, giving them a balanced attack that is capable of keeping this game close.

