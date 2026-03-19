The West Coast Conference and the SEC battle in an intriguing 7-10 matchup in the South Region on Thursday in the 2026 NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 seed Saint Mary's Gaels take on the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies. The Gaels (27-5, 16-2 WCC) split the WCC regular-season title with Gonzaga, though they did have a surprising loss to Santa Clara in the semifinals of the conference tournament. The Aggies (21-11, 11-7 SEC), meanwhile, jumped out to a fast start for first-year head coach Bucky McMillan, but went 4-7 down the stretch and were bounced in the second round of the SEC Tournament by Oklahoma.

Tipoff from the Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla., is at 7:35 p.m. ET. The Gaels are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Saint Mary's vs. Texas A&M odds, with the over/under at 148.5. The Gaels are at -158 on the money line (risk $158 to win $100), with the Aggies priced as the +133 underdogs. Before making any Saint Mary's vs. Texas A&M picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's 10,000 times and just revealed its men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Saint Mary's vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's spread: Saint Mary's -2.5 Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's over/under: 148.5 points Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's money line: Saint Mary's -158, Texas A&M +133 Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's picks: See picks at SportsLine Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's TV: truTV

Top Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Saint Mary's vs. Texas A&M, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (148.5 points). The Aggies trended to the Over this season as 56% of their matchups cleared the total. When the Aggies, had four or more days of rest, which is the cast for this matchup, Texas A&M games cleared the total 60% of the time. Those trends aren't surprising given that A&M ranked eighth nationally in scoring with 87.7 points per game, but 321st in the nation on defense.

Saint Mary's is more of a defensive-focused squad, but the Gaels should be able to pile up points at the free-throw line. They rank second nationally in free-three percentage (80.5), and that could come into play regularly with Texas A&M's propensity to pile up fouls. SportsLine's model projects that both teams clear 70 points with some room to spare as they combine for 153 and go Over in 63% of simulations.

How to make Saint Mary's vs. Texas A&M picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.