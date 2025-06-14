The NCAA men's outdoor track and field championships came down to the final event Friday night with a dramatic 1,600-meter relay that ended with Texas A&M and USC tied for the team title. Both teams finished with 41 points at the conclusion of the meet at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The Trojans, who won the indoor championship earlier this year, claimed a share of the outdoor crown for the first time in 49 years, while the Aggies won their first since 2013 -- the last time two schools shared the title.

Heading into the final event, USC held a five-point lead over Auburn in second and a six-point edge on Arkansas in third, while Texas A&M trailed by seven points. The Aggies were out in front coming down the final homestretch in the 1,600-meter relay, but South Florida's anchor Gabriel Moronta came from behind to win the race in 3:00.42

Arkansas protested after the race, alleging a South Florida runner impeded their athlete -- a call that, if upheld, would have awarded Texas A&M the outright title and forced a tie for second between Arkansas and USC. The protest was denied, resulting in a rare shared championship between the Aggies and Trojans.

Moronta had the second-fastest split (44.23) in the final with teammate Alexavier Monfries (44.11) posting the best among all runners.

Texas A&M had a pair of individual national champions and two runner-up finishes, including a dramatic second-place in the 1,600-meter relay that sealed its share of the team title. USC captured its first outdoor title since 1976, bringing its total to 27 -- more than twice as many as any other program. The Trojans did not win any of the events.