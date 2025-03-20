A pair of 22-win teams will square off on Thursday in an NCAA Tournament 2025 first-round matchup. The South Region contest will see No. 4 seed Texas A&M (22-10) taking on the No. 13 seed Yale Bulldogs (22-7). Texas A&M finished fifth in the SEC and struggled down the stretch, going 2-5 over its last seven contests. As for the Bulldogs, they won both their league's regular season and conference tournament, winning 16 of their final 17 games. Texas A&M won the lone meeting between the programs back in 1975.

The game from Ball Arena in Denver tips off at 7:25 p.m. ET. The Aggies are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Yale vs. Texas A&M odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 139. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Yale picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas A&M vs. Yale spread: Texas A&M -7.5

Texas A&M vs. Yale over/under: 139 points

Texas A&M vs. Yale money line: Texas A&M -347, Yale +275

YALE: The Bulldogs are 18-10 against the spread (ATS)

TAMU: The Aggies are 18-13-1 ATS

Why Texas A&M can cover

The Aggies have two true go-to scorers in Wade Taylor IV and Zhuric Phelps. The former is a three-time All-SEC selection, is the Aggies' all-time leading scorer, and has scored 21-plus in back-to-back March Madness games. As for Phelps, he averages 14.1 points and has a knack for playing his best versus top-tier competition. He reached the 20-point threshold four times this season, with all four games coming against 2025 NCAA Tournament teams, including a career-high of 34 versus Oklahoma.

Those two can exploit an inconsistent Yale defense that ranks 53rd amongst tournament teams in KenPom's defensive efficiency rankings. Yale lacks size, with just one of its top eight players standing taller than 6-foot-7, which could present problems versus an A&M team that pounds the offensive glass. The Aggies average the most offensive rebounds in all of Division I, and they live at the line, averaging 25 free throw attempts per game.

Why Yale can cover

Yale has been in this position before being a 13-seed taking on a 4-seed, and it was just last year. In the 2024 tournament, the Bulldogs upset the No. 4 Auburn Tigers, with John Poulakidas the standout performer with 28 points. Now a senior, Poulakidas has built off that performance as he leads the Ivy League with 19.2 points per game. Poulakidas powers an offense that averages a program record of 81.7 points as Yale ranks among the top 12 teams in the country in offensive rating, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage.

Coach James Jones' squad doesn't let up on the defensive end either as it leads the Ivy League in both points allowed per game and field goal percentage, while ranking second in the conference in blocks per game and 3-point percentage allowed. This defense should cause issues for the Aggies, who are among the worst-shooting teams in the nation. Texas A&M is outside the top 300 in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and 3-point percentage, with the Aggies being held under 40% from the field in five of their last seven games.

