Emmanuel Duron, the Edinburg defensive lineman who was ejected and charged with assault after hitting a referee during a high school football game in December, is taking the next step in moving on from the incident. In a video that was shared by his lawyer, Duron issued an apology to the referee that he knocked over.

"To Mr. Fred Garcia, I would like to apologize to you personally," Duron said. "I hope you're doing well. I am extremely sorry to my actions towards you, and I hope one day you can accept my apology."

After being hit be Duron, Garcia had to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Texan also apologized to his teammates and the school's football program.

"To my teammates, I would like for you all to please accept my apology for putting you into this bad situation and letting you all out of the playoffs. I hope you can please accept my apology," Duron added. "I will work extremely hard to prove to you that who you all saw in the video is not me."

During the game between Edinburg and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High, Duron was ejected by Garcia after committing a penalty. Duron then ran back on the field and bowled over Garcia. The referee fell to the ground and had to be evaluated in an ambulance outside the stadium. Meanwhile, Duron was escorted out of the stadium by police officers.

Just one day later, Duron was charged with Class A assault. The Edinburg CISD later announced that Edinburg was no longer eligible for postseason play as a result of the incident. In addition, Duron was suspended from participating in all athletic competition for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.