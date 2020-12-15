Emmanuel Duron, the Edinburg defensive lineman who was ejected and charged with assault after hitting a referee during a high school football game, won't be participating in Texas sports for a while. On Monday, the University Interscholastic League executive committee suspended Duron from all athletic competition for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

The executive board also placed Edinburg football coach J.J. Leija on probation for the rest of the school year and the school's athletic department is on probation for the next two years.

During a game between Edinburg High and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High earlier in December, Duron was ejected by referee Fred Garcia after committing a penalty. After the announcement, Duron ran back onto the field and bowled over Garcia. The referee fell to the ground and had to be evaluated in an ambulance outside the stadium for injury. Meanwhile, Duron was escorted out of the stadium by police officers.

Just one day later, Duron was charged with Class A assault. The Edinburg CISD later announced that Edinburg was no longer eligible for postseason play as a result of the incident.

"I'd like to say I'm sorry for what happened to my coaches and to my family and to the UIL," Duron said in a statement Monday.

Outside of his duties as a kicker, punter and defensive lineman for the football team, Duron is also a standout wrestler. He also plays soccer and, according to The Monitor, Duron was suspended in the 2019-20 soccer season for an incident similar to the one that took place on the gridiron in December.