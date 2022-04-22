A Weatherford College (Texas) pitcher who tackled an opposing player following a home run, has been kicked off the team, according to an announcement from the school. Pitcher Owen Woodward was previously suspended four games by the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

North Central Texas College's Josh Phillips was rounding third base after hitting a home run when Woodward came out of nowhere, sprinted off the mound and tacked him. Phillips also received a two-game suspension due to being ejected for taunting.

As soon as Woodward struck Phillips, the benches cleared and several players made their way onto the field.

The conference handed down two-game suspensions for "all team members for NCTC that were in the dugout or bullpen" as well assistant coaches that ran onto the field. Four other Weatherford College players and assistant coaches were given two-game suspensions for their roles in the melee.

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today," Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot said Wednesday. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

Wednesday's game was the first in a four-game series between the two junior colleges. The teams were required to forfeit Wednesday's contest after the brawl. Additionally, North Central Texas forfeited Games 2 and 3 since it didn't have enough players to field a roster due to the suspensions.

Game 4 is scheduled to take place on Saturday.